Illegal streams of the Mayweather-McGregor fight will be all over the internet this weekend

    Streaming live video over the internet has never been easier, but the tools to find illegal streams have never been better.

    That should be overwhelmingly clear when Conor McGregor faces Floyd Mayweather this week. Those interested in the fight can cough up $99.95 for access to the broadcast on Showtime Saturday night.

    But there also will be an audience sticking to another route: piracy. Illegal streams are sure to appear on Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube-to name a few.

    Those streams will be facing off against systems that have been developed in recent years to quickly identify content without human input. Read more...

