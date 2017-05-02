Don't hold your breath for a new iPhone 8 this year

Brace yourselves now, people: we could be in for quite an iPhone-based shock later this year - and it might not be the sticker price.

By now, you've probably heard that Apple's upcoming deluxe iPhone 8 might be delayed beyond the product line's now-typical September launch. The holdup could stem from issues with the development of the rumored screen-embedded fingerprint sensor, or from production issues with some of the new components. Hell, Apple might not even have settled on a final design for the flagship, which would definitely push back its production schedule.

All of these reports, however, have largely assured Apple fans that the iPhone 8 will still be available this year, shortly after the release of two less substantial updates to the current 7 model's September release. Read more...

More about Leaks, Foxconn, Delay, Apple, and Iphone 8