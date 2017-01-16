Newsvine

Samsung to confirm next week what everyone knew about the Galaxy Note7 months ago

    One of the biggest mysteries of 2016 might end without a climatic ending after all. 

    Samsung may have reached the same conclusion for what caused its Galaxy Note7 to catch fire as everyone else did months ago.

    Samsung has found that faulty batteries set some Galaxy Note7 units on fire, according to Reuters, which expects the company to make the much-anticipated findings public on Jan. 23. 

    Following reports of some Galaxy Note7 units catching fire, Samsung killed the smartphone and issued a recall last year. In September, the company also announced it was investigating what was causing some of the Galaxy Note7 to turn into flames.  Read more...

