The 'Stranger Things' kids are back in one beautiful photo

    LOS ANGELES - They're back. Well, for the most part.

    On Friday, Netflix gave Stranger Things fans a peek at Season 2 with a cryptic tweet.


    sƃuıɥʇɹǝƃuɐɹʇs#
    ɹɐǝʎ ʇxǝu noʎ ǝǝs
    uoıʇɔnpoɹd uı ʞɔɐq pic.twitter.com/jYd1tDsPRi

    - Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 4, 2016

    The upside-down photo is of a table read featuring members of the cast, including newcomers Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, as well as Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and the rest of the squad.

    The text reads: "back in production see you next year #strangerthings."

    Missing from the photo are the show's adults, including Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper). Read more...

