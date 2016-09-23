Newsvine

Marketers say Facebook video metrics scandal is overblown

     "The issue is being hugely overblown. Marketers do not care about it, and it has zero impact on spend." That's the response of Jason Stein, founder and CEO of 250-employee social marketing agency Laundry Service, to a Wall Street Journal report strongly criticizing an error in Facebook's "average duration of video viewed" metric.
