A new player has entered the enterprise productivity race. For decades, Microsoft reigned as the market leader in enterprise productivity - until Google pushed into the space with Google Apps. Now, with the acquisition of Quip, Salesforce is joining Microsoft and Google in the race. Read More
What Salesforce's acquisition of Quip means for enterprise software startups
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Aug 28, 2016 8:05 PM
