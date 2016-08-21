'Ben-Hur' a box office bust as 'Suicide Squad' wins again

Suicide Squad tops the box office once again, claiming its third #1 weekend since opening three weeks ago.

The anti-superhero blockbuster from Warner Bros. about DC Comics villains earned an estimated $20.7 million. Even allowing for final tallies to change, that's far ahead of the $15.3 million estimate for Sausage Party at #2.

The continuing success for Suicide - which is now at $262.3 million domestically and more than $500 million worldwide - means Warner Bros. gets at least another week before questions about the future of DC Films resurface. Read more...

