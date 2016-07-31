'The Simpsons' takes a hard stance against Donald Trump

The Simpsons are going after Donald Trump.

No stranger to political satire, the FOX show has taken stances on issues including gay marriage, immigration and gun control, among many others, in the past.

Now, The Simpsons is taking a bold stance against GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In a new clip posted by the show's showrunner, Al Jean, Marge and Homer Simpson think over who to vote for while watching a TV ad comparing Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The video shows Trump tweeting in bed while getting spray-tanned. By his side is a book called Great Speeches by Adolf Hitler. Read more...

