Orchestra in Thailand is made up entirely of blind musicians

In Thailand, some Buddhists view physical or intellectual disability as punishment manifested for wrongdoing in a past life. The Thai Blind Orchestra, made up of children as young as 9, hopes to help combat this perception through its musical training and performances

Rungroj Yongrit, a photographer with the European Pressphoto Agency, spent time at rehearsals and performances with the members of the Thai Blind Orchestra, showcasing their talents and dedication.

The orchestra currently includes around 15 blind children, who learn traditional Thai songs and classical Western compositions. It was founded by Alongkot Chukaew, a classically trained musician who also runs the Thai Elephants Research and Conservation Fund in northern Thailand. Read more...

