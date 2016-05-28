Newsvine

Promus Simcoe

Promus Simcoe does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 19 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2015

Robot jumping roach will chase you into your Terminator nightmares

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Promus Simcoe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sat May 28, 2016 6:05 PM
    Discuss:

    Robots that can do amazing things are creepy enough, but when roboticists start creating insectoid robots, things get really uncomfortable. Nevertheless, mimicking the behaviors of insects can often be the perfect way to give robots additional abilities. Along those lines, a research group has created what they call the JumpRoACH

    Created by South Korea's SNU Biorobotics Lab in collaboration with UC Berkeley's Biomimetic Millisystems Lab, the tiny robot weighs just 59.4 grams and can jump to a height of just over five feet, according to a research paper published by the team.

    And like an insect, the robot can make its jumps even while running, and if it falls over it has the ability to stand itself back up on its legs. Yes, it looks just as unnerving as it sounds.  Read more...

    More about Robotics, Robots, and Tech

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor